IEBC officials 'caught' in the home of an aspirant in Homa Bay

Four officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Homa Bay County are being investigated after they were allegedly found holding a meeting at the home of a former MCA aspirant.

The IEBC officials who included a presiding officer, two deputy presiding officers and a clerk were found in a meeting with the politician and other people but it is unclear what they were discussing.

The meeting was taking place at Riat village, in Kanyikela ward in Ndiwa constituency.

Residents disrupted the alleged meeting and frog matched the IEBC officials to Ndhiwa police station.

The residents claimed the electoral commission officials could have been planning to interfere with the election set for Tuesday.

The four were later handed over to IEBC for further investigations. They were recruited by the electoral agency to man elections in Kwabwai and Kanyadoto wards.

Other IEBC people who were in the meeting managed to escape after seeing the crowd surging towards the home.

Ndhiwa parliamentary candidate in the August polls, Michael Agwanda, called on the Wafula Chebukati-led commission to in investigate the officials and take disciplinary against them.

“I was tipped that the IEBC officials were striking a deal with the candidates to ensure that ballot papers are marked and stuffed into ballot boxes in their favour on the election day,” claimed Mr Agwanda.

Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander, Paul Rioba, said they had interrogated the suspects and handed them to the IEBC to deal with the matter and take appropriate action.