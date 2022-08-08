MP's car burnt, 3 aides missing

Police in Mikinduri, Meru County are investigating the burning of Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea’s car on Saturday night.

The Toyota Prado was burnt to ashes near Thiiti Bridge, about one and a half kilometers from Mikinduri town by unknown persons.

Mr Kabeabea blamed the incident on one of his opponents, claiming they had earlier in the day been pelted with stones by goons while campaigning in Athwana.

They shifted to Mikinduri and parked the vehicle by the roadside and embarked on a door-to-door campaign targeting small groups of people.

It is while there that they were alerted that the car had been torched and found it engulfed in a huge blaze.

The matter was reported by a boda boda rider who was passing by when he noticed the fire.

Local police led by Tigania Central police boss Joel Chepkwony rushed to the scene but could only watch the inferno from a distance due to its intensity.

Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea gestures as he addresses the press on August 7, 2022 after his vehicle was allegedly set on fire by unknown people on Saturday. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

By 2pm Sunday, the wreckage of the vehicle was still at the scene of the incident and had not been secured as a scene of crime.

Mr Kabeabea claimed the driver of the vehicle, Mr Moses Karani, together with two aides Mr Kizito Muketha and Mr William Karithi Ruto were on Sunday abducted by people claiming to be police.

His aide, Mr Lawrence Mutwiri said the three were bundled into a blue double cabin pick-up as they waited for Mr Kabeabea who was having a haircut.

Meru County Commissioner Fred Ndunga said police were trying to establish if the cause of the fire was arson, mechanical fault or it was stage managed to elicit political sympathy.

He said police want to question the driver, Mr Kabeabea and some members of the legislator’s campaign team to help in the investigations.

Mr Ndunga assured members of the public that the county security team had developed sufficient measures to ensure safety during the elections.

He encouraged members of the public to report any irregularities encountered in their areas for speedy action.