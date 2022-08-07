One killed, 11 hurt as car ploughs into campaign crowd in Kisii

One person has been killed while 11 others are nursing injuries at Hema Hospital in Kisii County after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Eburi, Bobasi constituency as campaigns came to a close on Saturday.

A group of people are reported to have blocked the road, demanding to be addressed by a politician as he left a campaign rally, when the vehicle hit them.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which was being used by my Frank Mirina, a candidate in the Kisii Central Ward contest, was set on fire by the angry mob.

Hema Hospital administration manager Ken John Kobira said they received 12 survivors Saturday evening, but one succumbed to his injuries at night.

“We are treating the rest. They are in stable condition,” said Mr Kobira.

Police start probe

Kisii County Police Commander Musyoki Mutungi said the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

“One of the survivors was unconscious by the time we received a report from our officers while the rest (seven) were in stable condition," said the police boss.

He said the vehicle was in a convoy of the Kisii County ODM gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati.

Mr Arati said he had already passed the place when the crash occurred.

“I have heard about the accident. I heard about it when I had already reached my home after our final rally in Nyangusu on Saturday,” said the ODM l candidate.

He later posted on his Facebook page: "My attention has been drawn to images doing rounds on social media purporting that my supporters attacked occupants of a motor vehicle in Bobasi.

"I wish to categorically state that the allegations are not only baseless but cheap propaganda by our detractors who have sensed defeat at the ballot. We dismiss the allegations with the contempt they deserve and urge our supporters to continue fostering peace," he said.

Mr Arati urged the electorate in Kisii to vote for his team in order to enable him implement the vision he has promised residents. He called for peaceful elections.