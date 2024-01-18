Homa Bay woman killed, beheaded while cooking

Police in Ndhiwa in Homa Bay county are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old woman who was beheaded by unknown people as she was preparing ugali on Wednesday night.

The woman identified as Christine Auma was killed as she was preparing an evening meal at her home in Kamwala Village in Boya Sub-location.

Investigators are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

“We are investigating the matter, and soon we shall be able to bring to book the perpetrators,” Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander Paul Rioba said.

Auma is said to have been in her kitchen when the attackers pounced on her. They cut her head using a sharp object.

All this while her husband was in the sitting room waiting for supper.

According to Boya sub-Location Assistant Chief Milton Kawino, the husband was in the company of other relatives.

“The kitchen and the main house are independent. One has to walk a few meters to get from one room to the other,” he said.

The husband reported that he heard a commotion in the kitchen followed by a loud bang.

But when he rushed to investigate he found his wife’s body lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

“Next to the body was flour and sufuria which she was planning to use to prepare ugali,” Mr Kawino said.

The administrator said the head had been severed from the torso.

“It seems as if she was beheaded with a machete. The assailants were not spotted during the incident,” Mr Kawino said.

The family raised an alarm which attracted neighbours.

Auma’s body was later moved to Manyatta Kobodo Mortuary.