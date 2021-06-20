Bodaboda rider, mother and child killed in Homa Bay accident

By  George Odiwuor

  • Witnesses said the motorcycle rider was trying to overtake a lorry when he collided with a matatu headed to Homa Bay town.

Three people died on Sunday in an accident involving a motorcycle and a matatu on Homa Bay-Kendu Bay road.

