Bodaboda rider, mother and child killed in Homa Bay accident

Three people died on Sunday in an accident involving a motorcycle and a matatu on Homa Bay-Kendu Bay road.

The bodaboda rider died at the scene of the crash near Sare market in Rachuonyo North Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

A woman and her five-year-old child, who were the passengers on the motorcycle, died at Kendu Bay Sub-county Hospital while being treated.

The victims’ identities were not immediately established.

Witnesses said the motorcycle rider was trying to overtake a lorry when he collided with a matatu headed to Homa Bay town.

The lorry driver was making a turn in order to enter a quarry site near the road to collect construction material.

It was said that the rider tried to overtake the vehicle at that time, not knowing there was an oncoming one. After hitting the matatu, the motorcycle and the three people landed in the middle of the road.

Rider blamed

Rachuonyo North Police Commander Sarah Chumo blamed the rider, saying he was careless and did observe traffic rules while approaching the blind spot on the highway.

Ms Chumo asked road users to be extra-cautious in the area.

"The rider should have been cautious while approaching the blind spot, even before trying to overtake the lorry. All road users must be careful and obey traffic rules," she said.

Mr Farajah Malit, Kogweno Oriang’ sub-location’s assistant chief, said people travelling in the matatu escaped unhurt.

The wreckage of the motorcycle and the vehicle were towed to Kendu Bay Police Station and the bodies taken to Kendu Bay Adventist Hospital mortuary.