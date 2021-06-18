Police detain matatu driver over death of top cop's daughter

Police have been allowed to detain for four more days a matatu driver who is suspected of causing the death of the daughter of Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi.

Ms Nelly Waithera, 25, was crossing the junction between Tom Mboya Street and Maragua Lane on Thursday at 8am when she was sandwiched between a matatu that was reversing and another one that was stationary. The driver of the matatu that reversed, Mr Peter Magu, escaped from the scene before being arrested along University Way.

“At the time of the offence, the suspect was the driver of motor vehicle KBR 065B make Isuzu minibus operated by KMO Sacco along the junction of Tom Mboya street and Maragua lane where he reversed the motor vehicle dangerously without due care to other road users and sandwiched a pedestrian by the name Nelly Waithera between another motor vehicle KBL 744A,” said an affidavit filed by the State in court Friday.

According to the officer investigating the case Inspector Peter Ndirangu, Ms Waithera sustained very serious injuries following the accident. Eye witnesses say she had injuries on her head, chest and waist.

An ambulance rushed her to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she died while receiving treatment. Her body was moved to the Kenyatta University Mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem before the police decide what charges they will prefer against Mr Magu.

Milimani Magistrate Esther Kimilu directed the police to hold the suspect at Central Police Station till Tuesday next week when will be brought back to court to take a plea should they decide to charge him.