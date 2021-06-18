Police detain matatu driver over death of top cop's daughter

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, during a security meeting at Ol-lessos in Nandi County on June 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police have been allowed to detain for four more days a matatu driver who is suspected of causing the death of the daughter of Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.