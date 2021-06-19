Three killed in Nyamira morning crash

Accident

Four people were killed in an accident in Nyamira County on June 19, 2021

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi

Three people died on Saturday morning after the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in veered off the road and ploughed into a house in Nyamira County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kirinyaga embarks on finishing stalled dispensaries

  2. Murang’a chiefs risk arrest over dead youths

  3. DCI urged to probe Somali girls’ killings

  4. NMG, Machakos County to plant 10,000 trees

  5. US troops in Wajir to step up Kenya’s war on terror

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.