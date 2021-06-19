Three killed in Nyamira morning crash

Three people died on Saturday morning after the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in veered off the road and ploughed into a house in Nyamira County.

The accident, which happened on the busy Sotik-Keroka road, left a woman nursing injuries. The three casualties were two male passengers and the vehicle’s conductor.

Masaba North Sub County Police Commander Robert Ndambiri said the accident occurred during curfew hours. He blamed the driver for careless driving.

The driver pretended that he was transporting mourners to a funeral to pass through several roadblocks.

“We heard the woman screaming for help, we rushed to the scene and found the vehicle had ploughed into her house,” said Ms Brenda Okello, a neighbour. The injured passengers were rushed to Keroka Hospital.

The Nyamira police boss said 11 motorists had been arrested in Masaba North for flouting Covid-19 containment rules.