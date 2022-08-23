Beware of fake job offers, governor-elect Gladys Wanga warns Homa Bay residents

Homa Bay governor-elect Gladys Wanga has warned job seekers in the county to be wary of fake job offers. In a statement, Ms Wanga also said that some criminals are taking advantage of the transition period to con unsuspecting job seekers out of their money after promising them jobs.

The outgoing Homa Bay Woman Representative said some unknown individuals have been conducting irregular recruitment of county staff. She cautioned residents not to fall prey to the group saying the county government is not hiring staff at the moment.

Ms Wanga and her deputy-elect Oyugi Magwanga will take an oath of office this Thursday at the Homa Bay County Stadium.

The group masquerading as county government officials has allegedly been taking money from unsuspecting residents and giving them fake employment letters.

"We would like to advise the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to corruption and cartels who are demanding kickbacks in exchange for non-existing jobs in the county government," Ms Wanga said in the statement on Tuesday.

During her campaigns, Ms Wanga said her administration will admit new officials to the executive.

This follows claims that some cabinet members in the outgoing Governor Cyprian Awiti administration are lobbying for appointments in Ms Wanga’s government.

Ms Wanga said there should be no staff recruitment until the new administration takes over.

"All county government staff and those of the County Public Service Board are advised to refrain from acts that may undermine the integrity of the county government," she said.