Governors-elect release dates for their swearing-in 

Governors-elect say they will hit the ground running and deliver on promises they made during campaigns as soon as they are sworn into office next week.

The governors are expected to take their oath of office from Thursday.

Already, the Judiciary has appointed 47 judges to preside over the swearing-in events.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said they would be done once the names of the elected governors are gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o says his priority will be to complete the projects started in his first term.

Governor Nyong’o took over from Mr Jack Ranguma in 2017.

Before becoming governor, Prof Nyong’o was the Kisumu senator.

Promises

The governor pledged to improve basic services in Nyalenda, Manyatta and Obunga slums during the launch of his manifesto last month.

Prof Nyong’o said his administration would work with communities in improving access to clean water, build better roads and sewerage systems as well as promote a good business environment.

“We will make business better if we have formal institutions with good security, environment and hygiene. Trade will be more effective with this environment,” Governor Nyong’o said.

The county boss will be sworn in for a second and final term at Jomo Kenyatta stadium on Thursday.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor-Elect Wisley Rotich and his deputy Grace Cheserek will take their oath of office at Iten grounds on the same day.

Mr Rotich of the United Democratic Alliance takes over from Mr Alex Tolgos, who has served two terms.

Mr Tolgos lost to Mr Kipchumba Murkomen in the Senate race.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Secretary and chairperson of Assumption of Office of Governor Committee Paul Chemmuttut said guests and residents have been invited to the ceremony that begins at 9 am.

Uasin Gishu County Governor-Elect Jonathan Bii “Koti Moja” will be sworn in on Thursday too.

County Secretary Edwin Bett told the Saturday Nation that the event will take place at Eldoret sports club ground.

Mr Bii succeeds Governor Jackson Mandago who was elected Uasin Gishu senator after serving his second and final term.

The outgoing Uasin Gishu Senator is Prof Margaret Kamar.

Mr Bii promises to include everyone in the running of the affairs of the county and deliver on his campaign promises.

New Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai will take the oath of office on Thursday.

County Secretary Peter Eripete said in a statement that the swearing-in by Justice Stephen Riwchi will be at Lodwar grounds from 10 am.

Mr Lomorukai succeeds Mr Josphat Nanok who has completed his two terms.

Mr Nanok led the team that campaigned for Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency.

Security, infrastructure, fighting hunger and disease, improving business and other matters await the incoming county boss.

In the Coast, Lamu Governor-Elect Issa Abdallah Timamy will be sworn-in on Thursday.

Looming petition

Mr Timamy’s political adviser, Salim Busaidy said everything has been set for the event to be held at Mkunguni square.

Tana River’s Dhadho Godhana will also be sworn into office on Thursday.

The ceremony is to be presided over by Justice John Onyiego.

This, however, comes amid a looming petition being filed by former Governor Hussein Dado challenging Mr Dhadho’s election victory.

On the same day, Mr Gideon Mung’aro will become the new Kilifi governor, succeeding Mr Amason Kingi who has served two terms.

Taita Taveta Governor-Elect Andrew Mwadime and his deputy Christine Kilalo will take their oath of office on Thursday.

The event, organisers say, will be at Mwatunge grounds in Mwatate sub-county.

Homa Bay Governor-Elect Gladys Wanga has promised to improve services and build on the successes of her predecessor Cyprian Awiti.

Chairman of the Laikipia Assumption of the Office of the Governor Committee, Karanja Njora, said preparations for the swearing-in of Mr Joshua Irungu have been finalised.

Mr Njora said Mr Irungu, like many of his peers, will be sworn in on Thursday. The event will be at Nanyuki stadium.