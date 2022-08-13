Kilifi back in ODM fold after Mung'aro win

Former Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro was Saturday declared the new Kilifi governor.

Mr Mung’aro who vied on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket got 143,773 votes against Ms Aisha Jumwa of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who garnered 65,893 votes.

Lawyer George Kithi who contested on Pamoja African Alliance mustered 64,326 votes.

Mr Franco Esiposito Kasoso Baya, an independent candidate, marshalled 2,709, Michael Tinga of ANC(2,864), Kombe Noti of USP(2,574) and Dzombo Mbaru of Safina(1,497).

In 2017, Mr Mung’aro vied for the Kilifi Governor on a Jubilee party but lost after decamping from ODM.

“I am now ready to work wholeheartedly. I promise you that Kilifi will not be the same again. It will be a county of development, corruption free with quality health services and enough food and water for the people,” he said.

Ms Jumwa said she respects the electoral commission’s decision affirming her opponents win but disagreed with it.