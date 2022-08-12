Homa Bay gives Nyanza first woman governor, three female MPs

Homa Bay County has once again made history by electing a female governor and re-electing three female MPs.

Voters in the county have also elected more female MCAs who will serve in the third assembly.

At the county level, Gladys Wanga becomes the first female governor from Nyanza.

She will take over from Cyprian Awiti who is serving his second and final constitutional term.

At the constituency level, voters re-elected Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) and Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul).

Their electorates showed confidence in them and gave them another chance to serve as legislators.

Until 2017, there were never multiple female MPs serving in Parliament at the same time in the county.

Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo is the only female legislator who won multiple elections.

She was elected to Kenyan parliament in 1980, and held the seat until 1983, when parliament was dissolved.

She was re-elected to parliament in 1992 after the multi-party system came into being, and continued to serve until 1997. She holds the distinction of being one of the longest-serving women in parliament in Kenya.

Gender equality

On the eve of the August 9 election, the former legislator appealed to residents to consider gender when voting.

It appears voters heeded to that call.

"I see ourselves as Homa Bay residents achieving 50-50 gender equality. There are signs that more women will be elected in subsequent elections," she told Nation.africa.

Ms Asiyo said she will continue advancing for women leadership saying they make a lot of sacrifices and should not be ignored.

"The fact that men are more educated does not mean women cannot lead. There are a lot of women out there who have better leadership skills than men," she said.

In the current House, Ms Odhiambo is following in the footsteps of Ms Asiyo as she has served for 15 years.

She first stepped foot in parliament in 2007 as a nominated MP.

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo who has been re-elected for a fourth term. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The outspoken lawyer later contested for the parliamentary seat in Suba North Constituency (then Mbita) and won to become the only female MP from Nyanza.

Ms Odhiambo never looked back and won the same seat ten years later.

She garnered 27,130 votes against her closest competitor James Akali of the Federal Party who got 18,151 votes.

In Rangwe and Kabondo Kasipul, Dr Gogo and Dr Obara made their debut in 2017 before trying another luck in 2022.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara has been elected for a second term. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Their commitment to their electorates saw them retaining their seat with Dr Gogo winning with 22,095 votes against her competitor George Oner who got 15,035 votes.

Dr Obara got 31,104 votes after beating her challengers Godfrey Anyango and Dave Onunda who were independent candidates and got 7,803 and 2,469 votes respectively.

At the county assembly, a record six female MCAs were elected.

Two previous houses were dominated by men as women only had a chance to be nominated to reach the gender top-up.

Rangwe Member of Parliament Dr Lilian Gogo has won the seat for a second term. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

The six female MCA candidates who won the election on August 9, proved that female politicians can equally lead. The number is an increase from previous elections.

In 2013, only one female was elected.

The number increased to two in 2017, to the current six.

Among them is Kojwach MCA Joan Ogada who will be serving a second term.

The others, Alice Winga (Kabondo West), Monoflorita Ondiek (Homa Bay Town Central), Dorine Aoko (East Kamaga), Susan Onyango (Gwassi South) and Sophie Salim (Lambwe).

Woman Representative elect Joyce Osogo (Bensouda) said advancing gender equality will be one of her priority goals in parliament.

She said she will ensure she revives the gender bill to enable women have equal opportunity to vie and be elected in different political positions.

"Women are growing in politics even though the two-thirds gender rule did not sail in Parliament. It was frustrating but I assure you that I will review it," Ms Osogo said after being declared winner.

Ms Asiyo challenged residents of other counties beyond Nyanza to embrace women leadership.

She said part of what she and other politicians raised during the reign of President Jomo Kenyatta was women leadership.

She acknowledged that it has taken long for the dream to be achieved.

"United Nations envisions the planet to have 50 per cent of its leaders as women. It is high time Nyanza leads as an example. Rwanda is already doing it by having 64 per cent of its leaders as women," Ms Asiyo said.



