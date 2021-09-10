Angry Migori residents torch homes belonging to robbery suspects

They chased away the suspects' family members before razing down the three houses.

By  Ian Byron

Irate residents of Kakrao village, Migori County, on Thursday gutted down three houses and household items belonging to five suspected robbers who are currently in police custody.

