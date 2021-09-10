Kianjokoma six
Three officers sat with Embu brothers, court papers reveal

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

Six police officers accused of murdering two brothers in Embu last month have maintained that the two jumped out of a moving police vehicle, even as court documents show that three of the officers sat in the back with several suspects during the tragic ride.

