Court remands six officers charged with murder of Embu brothers

Kianjokoma six

The six police officers, accused of killing two Embu brothers, when they appeared at the Milimani courthouse on September 2, 2021. They were remanded until September 22 when they will take plea.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Six police officers have been charged with the murder of two Embu brothers after their concerted efforts to block their prosecution hit a snag.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.