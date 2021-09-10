Lawyer reveals whereabouts of Akasha twins

The missing teenage twin granddaughters of drug baron Ibrahim Akasha Abdalla escaped from home due to a domestic dispute, the High Court in Nairobi heard on Thursday.

The teenagers converted from Islam to Christianity sparking a row at home,

Justice Weldon Korir heard that the missing teens were not abducted as reported by their grandmother Hayat Akasha to the police at the Dandora Police Station.

Hayat had also alleged in court that the teens were picked up by an unknown car on August 2, 2021 near their Nairobi home after she sent them to buy breakfast from a shop.

She said the main suspects in the saga are four of her neighbours who she claimed could have orchestrated the disappearance since they were very close to the twins.

But the court on Thursday heard that the teens, who were last seen in the morning of August 2 in the company of a man living within their neighbourhood, are now living with the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida-Kenya).

They are traumatised and are in fear of meeting some of their family members, an advocate from Fida informed court. The advocate said the teens are secure and safe.

Prior to the disappearance, the elderly woman was the primary custodian of the teens since their childhood.

According to Hayat's lawyer Dr John Khaminwa, one of the teens is pregnant and they are living together with their sick mother and a six-year-old sibling at a house provided by Fida.

While addressing the court during the mention of a case in which the Hayat has sued the State over the disappearance, Dr Khanimwa informed court that the family has a mosque at home.

“This is a case that in nature is delicate and needs maturity and prudence. The family has a mosque at home built by their grandfather and they are Muslims. But the two girls have converted to Christianity and one is pregnant,” said Mr Khamniwa.

During the virtual court session, the two teens told the court that they are okay at the Fida premises and they are ready for mediation but with only their father.

When asked by the judge about their wellbeing, they said: “We are okay and fine here. We have no complaint…we have food. We want to meet our father only, no one else…we do not want to meet anybody else.”

“If we will meet our father, we request to meet him in court for our safety and protection and he should come alone,” they told the judge.

Fida’s advocate told court that the location of the girls’ whereabouts could not be disclosed because of their own protection.

“I confirm to court that they are safe and secure wherever they are living with their mother and younger sibling. For purposes of safety, the location remain undisclosed until the matter is fully determined. They have expressed trauma and may not feel safe to meet some family members face to face,” said the Advocate.

Lawyer Khaniwa urged the court to allow the family dispute to be handled through mediation as he promised the girls that there will be no violence or harm.

“The teens have shown willingness (for mediation). We need to make arrangements for a meeting in a place comfortable to them. Though they are slightly above 18 years old, they need care and support,” said Mr Khaminwa.

Judge Korir allowed the request and directed the advocates to pursue mediation between the family members. He directed them to report back to court after one month with an update of the mediation exercise.