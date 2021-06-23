Akasha brothers in court
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why Akasha accomplices are still roaming free

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two brothers were extradited to New York, USA, alongside two foreign nationals.
  • The Akasha brothers and Mr Goswami confessed to several crimes in exchange for lenient jail terms.

The US government’s delay in wrapping up plea bargains with four drug trafficking suspects has stalled plans to prosecute several high profile businessmen and government officials that helped prop up one of the world’s biggest drug empires run by brothers Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How civil servant bought Sh279m houses in days

  2. PRIME Haji: High-profile suspects using courts to delay cases

  3. PRIME MPs shoot down Yatani’s taxes on unga, boda bodas

  4. PRIME Joho: Why ODM is seeking a coalition with Jubilee

  5. Gideon Moi skips One Kenya Alliance meetings

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.