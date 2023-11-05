Governors unveil plan to boost Coast tourism

Coastal counties have unveiled a new strategy to promote tourism and increase the number of visitors to the region ahead of the December holiday season.

Part of the plans is to leverage on newly launched direct flights through Fly Dubai and Ethiopian Airlines, which will start landing at the Moi International Airport from next year after President William Ruto began implementing the open skies policy aimed at securing the full recovery of the tourism sector.

Hoteliers believe that the direct flights will help fill the over 40,000 beds in the region. The government is analysing other transporters, including Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airlines, who have requested to fly directly to Kenya’s tourism hub.

Local leaders, under the aegis of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP) regional bloc, are partnering with tourism stakeholders to tap into the digital space to attract tourists globally.

“The Jumuiya Ya County Za Pwani Tourism and Cultural Heritage Blueprint 2030 combines the best of both worlds, recognising that our cultural heritage is not just a relic of the past but a living, breathing part of our tourism identity that aims to preserve and promote the beauty, culture, and heritage of our coastal region,” said Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

He pointed out that tourism is the backbone of the economy of the Coast region, providing opportunities and creating jobs.

“It also enables us to share our nation’s beauty and traditions with the world.”

“However, the sustainability and growth of the tourism industry are intricately tied to the preservation of our cultural heritage,” he added.

Mr Mung’aro cited statistics which show that Kilifi County closed at 21,195 arrivals in the half year 2023, a 32 per cent increase compared to the half year 2022, which registered 16,072 arrivals.

He said the performance is a 92 per cent recovery compared to 2019 whose performance was 23,245 arrivals for the whole year.

Mr Mung’aro said the Kenyan coast is rich in history, diverse in culture, and naturally beautiful.

“From the pristine beaches to the vibrant Swahili culture, from the marine life in the Indian Ocean to the bustling markets, our coastal region is a jewel in Kenya. However, like all treasures, it must be preserved and protected for generations to come,” he added.

He urged communities living in the region to preserve, promote, and celebrate their cultural heritage.

The county governments will work closely with experts, historians, and cultural institutions to document, conserve, and display our heritage, the governor said.

“Museums, cultural festivals, and heritage sites will play a pivotal role in showcasing our diverse traditions. We will engage local communities and encourage their active participation in the preservation and promotion of their traditions and enable them to benefit economically,” he added.

Coast governors are also planning to create awareness about the region’s cultural heritage including introducing heritage curriculum in schools, organising workshops, and conducting public awareness campaigns.

“By doing so, we will ensure that our citizens, especially the younger generation, appreciate the significance of our cultural identity. Investment in the development of tourism-related infrastructure is inevitable,” he added.

The governors want to improve transportation, accommodation, and amenities in and around cultural heritage sites.

Mr Mung'aro said better infrastructure will enhance the visitor experience and encourage more people to explore Coast region's heritage sites.

“JKP counties have our doors open for all stakeholders, be it the national government, businesspeople, scholars, and all citizens, to join hands in making this blueprint a reality,” Mr Mung’aro added.

The governors will emphasise sustainable tourism practices to minimise the impact of tourism on the environment and heritage sites.

“Sustainable tourism safeguards both our cultural heritage and the natural beauty of our nation. We need to utilise our Kayas sustainably as they benefit the local conservationists. We must also leverage on promotion and marketing,” Mr Mung’aro said.