Counties boost tourism, trade to raise money

When the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project was launched in 2017, Coast tourism stakeholders hardly dreamt that it would be a game-changer for domestic tourism.

Today, travelers who would previously brave long bus rides from the hinterland on poor roads can now easily access the coast.

Until May this year, very few people knew that Homa Bay is home to an endangered species — the roan antelope. The Ruma National Park, which recently hosted the inaugural half-marathon race, boasts of different species of wildlife aside from the 15 roan antelopes that are found in the country.

Other tourism attractions include Lake Simbi Nyaima, Gor Mahia shrine, and Tom Mboya mausoleum.

In Narok County, Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu’s administration has developed the Maasai Mara Game Reserve management plan, seeking to collect at least Sh4 billion this financial year.

The park contributes more than 70 per cent of the local revenue.

Governor Ntutu has also introduced the 12-hour ticketing system and, unlike previously when the park was divided into three — Central Mara, Mara Triangle and conservancies — it will now be managed as one.

Counties under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) require over Sh3 billion to promote tourism.

Some of the tourist destinations in the region include White Sands of Turkana, Rimoi National Reserve in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and Sergoit Wildlife Reserve in Uasin Gishu County. Others are elephant caves in Mount Elgon, Bungoma County, and Lake Bogoria’s hot springs in Baringo County. The Uasin Gishu’s Sergoit Hills have giraffes and antelopes while Nandi’s Kingwal swamp boasts rare aquatic antelopes-sitatunga similar to the Saiwa swamp game reserve in Trans Nzoia County.

Trans Nzoia County Senior Tourism Officer Catherine Kerio said they have developed a tourism profile to map out the sites.

The devolved units have been hailed for promoting trade. The construction of a modern business park by Trans Nzoia County to accommodate 3,500 traders is almost complete. The county is also building a modern market to accommodate over 2,000 traders. It has set aside Sh102 million through the Nawiri Fund to offer low-interest loans to small-scale traders.

To enhance trade in Embu, the county government has unveiled dedicated stalls for informal highway traders aimed at eliminating the risks associated with trading on the busy roadsides, particularly at night, and to foster a thriving business environment in the heart of Embu town.

The stalls host a diverse range of businesses, which has helped to attract a larger customer base while ensuring a more organised and visually appealing streetscape.

“By providing a dedicated space for roadside traders, the county government aims to create a more structured and regulated trading environment that enhances the overall aesthetic appeal of the town,” said Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Furthermore, the development is also expected to have a positive impact on revenue collection for the county government.



