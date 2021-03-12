George Natembeya, Rift Valley security chiefs take Covid jab

Natembeya gets vaccinated

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya leads more than 30 regional security chiefs in taking a Covid-19 jab at his office in Nakuru town on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Natembeya said 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been supplied to the Lanet Regional Military Hospital.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya on Friday led more than 30 security chiefs from 14 counties in the region in taking the vaccine against Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Natembeya, Rift Valley security chiefs take Covid jab

  2. Three arrested over Trans Mara clashes

  3. Wildfire burns more houses in Turkana village

  4. Untold suffering for thousands of Lamu villagers over acute water shortage

  5. Wildfire burns houses in Turkana village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.