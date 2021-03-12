Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

This picture shows vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on March 11, 2021

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thailand's decision led to the embarrassing spectacle of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha abruptly cancelling his own televised jab.

Bangkok,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  2. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  3. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  4. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

  5. PRIME After a year of Covid-19 war, new variants open tougher battlefront

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.