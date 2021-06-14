Terror suspect arrested in Garissa, explosive-making materials found

Bomb materials Garissa

Some of the items police in Garissa County confiscated while arresting a terror suspect in Kulan on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

A terror suspect was Monday arrested at Kulan, Garissa County, and materials for making explosives found.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NIS officer charged with fraud, possession of marijuana

  2. MCK asks Wangamati to respect press freedom

  3. Terror suspect arrested in Garissa

  4. Hospital accuses patients of stealing mosquito nets

  5. Lamu residents want ‘extortionist’ DCI officer moved

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.