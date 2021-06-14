Terror suspect arrested in Garissa, explosive-making materials found
A terror suspect was Monday arrested at Kulan, Garissa County, and materials for making explosives found.
Speaking to Nation by phone, Northeastern Police Commander Bunei Rono said police were tipped off by members of the public.
A police report seen by Nation says the man was apprehended at 12.40pm, at Kulan trading centre, by officers from Kulan Police Post.
The report says he was found with a battery, several electric wires, small pieces of metal, a welding metal gadget, assorted electronic devices, medical tablets and assorted mobile phone accessories.
He was taken to Kulan Police Post for interrogation.
