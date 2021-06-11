Police detain Mandera terror suspect for 14 days

A Mandera court has allowed the police to hold a man suspected of planning and executing the Monday terror attack that left at least five people dead.

Mohamed Muktar Wadere was arrested on Tuesday while being treated at Rhamu Sub County Hospital in Mandera North.

Mandera County Criminal Investigation boss Benedict Kigen said the detectives needed more time to interrogate the suspect.

“The suspect claims that he found himself at the scene of attack while he was riding a motorcycle along the road but we shall interrogate him more,” said Mr Kigen.

Mr Kigen insisted that despite the suspect sustaining gunshot injuries, he has some questions to answer.

Terrorist attack

In a miscellaneous application at Mandera Law Courts, the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) sought to be allowed to hold the suspect for 14 days.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Wasike granted the application. The suspect has been undergoing treatment at Mandera County Referral Hospital.

The suspect was arrested after he was evacuated from the scene of a terrorist attack between Olla and Sarman in Mandera North.

Police claimed the suspect was not a passenger in either of two affected buses.

The police want confirmation from local administration in Olla and Sarman if the suspect is a resident of either of the villages.

They also want to know much about the suspect's family background, life activities and his movements locally.

Criminal records

“The investigating team needs more time to establish the suspect’s previous criminal records, and whether he is linked to terror cells in Mandera,” states the affidavit.

Wardere’s two mobile phone lines will also be sent to Nairobi for forensic audit.

The police claim that the suspect is a member of the rag-tag Al-Shabaab group.

Olla and Sarma have recorded an increase in terror incidents including planting of explosives on the main roads.

In the Monday incident, Suspected Al-Shabaab militants sprayed two buses and the police vehicle with bullets.

The police vehicle that had nine officers on board during the attack. Two police officers were killed in the incident while seven others sustained injuries.