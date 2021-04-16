Weapons
Police seize weapons cache amid fears of a looming terror attack

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Al-Shaabab has for the last two years been unable to carry out a large-scale strike.
  • Kenyan security agencies believe the militant group is planning airstrikes to avenge the deaths of its top generals.

Security agencies are on high alert for a possible terror attack after two women were arrested on Wednesday with a cache of high-caliber weapons and thousands of bullets in a raid on their house at Racecourse Estate in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

