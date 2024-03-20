Squad Chafu, the teen gang wreaking havoc in Garissa town

Residents of Garissa town are living in fear following an increase in attacks by a criminal gang calling itself Squad Chafu.

The panga-wielding gang is made up of teenagers. Female members are used to lure victims into traps where they are robbed. The girls are also reportedly used to frame unsuspecting victims for extortion.

The gang started operating in Iftin six years ago before spreading its tentacles to the other three wards. It is now terrorising locals in Waberi, Galbet, Iftin and township wards.

“We have an existing organised gang and its members are teenagers of age 18 and below. They call themselves Squad Chafu but we have tried our best in dealing with them according to the law,” Iftin East chief Dekkow Mohamud said.

According to the chief, the gang in Garissa is connected to the dreaded Koyale Brothers terrorising residents of Mororo and Madogo in the neighboring Tana River county.

“They target valuables including wrist watches, mobile phones and wallets, but take anything they find on a victim. They can leave one with injuries from the pangas and knives they are carrying,” said the chief.

Since December, at least 11 members of the gang have been arrested in Iftin ward alone.

John Oketch said he was walking home one evening after work when a gang of five confronted him.

“I was attacked by about five youths armed with pangas and knives. They stabbed me on the back and cut me on the hands and head. They took away my phone and some money,” Mr Oketch said, adding that a local chief later informed him of the arrest of the five suspects.

“I reported the matter at Garissa Police station and recorded my statement. Interestingly, the five suspects I saw at the station were set free two days later,” he said. Fearing for his life, he fled Garissa for his home county of Siaya.

Mr Maxwell Otieno, the Garissa Boda Boda Association chairman admitted that motorcycles were commonly used in crime but denied reports that those his members are the culprits.

“We have reported cases where motorcycles have been used by criminals. In most cases, these motorcycles are not registered with our association” he said.

Garissa sub-county police boss James Ng’etich said organised criminal gangs have always existed and his team has always dealt with them.

“We had the Hori Moyan gang that we dealt with before it metamorphosed into Squad Chafu which we have also dealt with accordingly,” he said.

“We are currently looking for one Sudu, the current leader. We understand he is hiding in Dadaab and in Nairobi.”

He cited the traditional way of dealing with offences as a major challenge.