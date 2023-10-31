Deadly gangs leave a trail of terror in Kakamega, Kisumu

A wave of insecurity is sweeping across parts of Western Kenya with Siaya, Kakamega and Kisumu witnessing the most bizarre attacks and killings.

The criminal gangs have reigned terror on residents using guns, machetes, knives and other crude weapons to kill and maim the victims.

In Siaya, villagers in Hono, Alego Usonga are living in fear after three people were hacked to death by a marauding gang.

In Kakamega, Butere, Lugari and Khwisero are the most affected, with three gangs christened 42 Brothers, 22 Sisters and Paka Mang’aa causing havoc.

In Kisumu, increased cases of carjacking, mugging and shooting have been witnessed, with the recent one being the killing of an M-Pesa agent who was shot dead in Mamboleo last Saturday.

Kisumu East Sub-County police commander Joseph Obara said Mr Maurice Onyango was attacked by three assailants who shot him in the stomach. He died on arrival at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In Siaya, Mr Joseph Otieno, 59, regrets that if only he knew that sending his son to buy milk at 7:30pm would lead to his untimely demise, he would have forfeited the milk for his sake.

Mr Otieno recalls their last moments before getting the chilling news that his son, Rashid Otieno, 24, was one of the victims of a brutal attack by a panga-wielding gang in Hono, Siaya.

The attacks that occurred on October 14 left three people dead after a gang tried to break into a shop at Hono trading centre but failed when a member of the public raised the alarm.

“They were running away when they met my son who was on the phone and attacked him. After brutally killing him, they took off,” said Mr Otieno.

“The pain our family is going through is unbearable. He was a young man with a bright future.”

Rashid was a student at Sigalagala Technical College in the Faculty of Agriculture.

On the same day, Peter Omondi Adala ,59, also faced the wrath of the gang.

“Rashid and Adala were attacked a few metres apart. Adala was also heading to the shop when he met his attackers who were escaping. They pounced on him with sharp objects and killed him instantly,” said Mr Owino Omune, a resident of Hono.

Adala was from the neighbouring village of Gul Karagumo.

The third victim was Collins Ouma, 28, from Nyakongo village. Ouma, who worked as an electrician in Siaya town, was on his way home when he met the killer gang. His body was left lying by the roadside.

Three people have been arrested over the killings.

The locals took to the streets to protest the killings and called for immediate the transfer of police officers at Kowet Police Post.

“They have become lazy and efficient,” said Mr Philip Otieno.

In Kakamega County, two people have been killed in Butere in the last two weeks. In the latest attack, businessman Paul Otaalo was shot in the arm by thugs as he drove home with his family.

The bullet killed his two-month old daughter, Jael Agape, and hit his wife’s breast on October 12. Mr Otaalo’s left hand was amputated and his wife, Esther Nawate, had to undergo surgery.

“We were attacked near our gate after closing our shop at Sabatia market. The thieves shot at me, snatched a bag containing Sh260,000 and fled on a motorbike. The bullet hit my hand, killed our infant daughter, before it got lodged in my wife’s breast. I gained consciousness in hospital,” Mr Otaalo narrated during the emotional burial of his daughter.

Butere Sub-County police commander Julius Kiptoo said they are yet to arrest any suspects.

“No one has been arrested but we shall leave no stone unturned,” he said on the phone.

In Khwisero, residents are living under the mercy of Paka Mang’aa gang. Locals said the gang has existed since last year and was protected by some officers who were transferred following the murder of Kisa North MCA Stephen Maloba.

Khwisero Deputy County Commissioner Jackson Oloo said the criminals have no place to hide.

At Mushitende village, Ms Ann Shisia, 66, lost her husband Francis Bulimo who was hacked to death by cattle thieves. The case was reported on October 11, but the family is yet to get justice.

A similar fate befell another family at Shisisia village in Shianda-Marenyo where Joseph Okoba was hacked to death on October 18, 2023. His killers remain unknown. Residents of Butere have accused some officers of colluding with criminals.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has asked the police to address the wave of insecurity.

In Kisumu, gun-toting gangs are mostly using motorbikes to escape after their attacks.

Kisumu East Sub-County police boss Joseph Obara said they will deal with the thugs ruthlessly.

In Siaya, angry villagers stormed Ndere police post on October 15 baying for the blood of a suspect.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to equip the police for them to fight crime effectively.