Gangs' territories? Puzzle of shoes hung on electric cables in Kabarnet town

When locals in Kabarnet town spotted a pair of shoes hanging on an electric wire adjacent to a mosque, they did not give the matter much thought.

Months later, however, tens of other pairs of shoes would be spotted in the town and its outskirts on electricity lines, raising concerns.

Locals soon started believing it was a coded message for criminal groups operating in the region; and they might be right.

The originally peaceful town has turned into a crime spot, particularly in areas where shoes are spotted—it is believed that gangs are using the shoes to mark their territories.

Several cases of muggings and theft have been reported in the town in the recent past, especially at night, often targeting motorists and pedestrians.

The hotspots are Kaprogonya, Kapkut, Kaptimbor, Cereals, Seguton, Ratabei, Kapkokorwo and Kator villages.

The shoes, which appear to be new, are hung around the mosque and market in Kabarnet, at Kaptimbor shopping centre and car wash areas in Kapkokorwo and Ratabei.

“These shoes have raised concerns in this town and some villages where they have been spotted. It started with one pair to dozens now. Our biggest worry is who is responsible and their motive. When and how do they put them up on those electric wires?” wondered boda boda rider Kenneth Ng’etich in Kabarnet.

Speculation is that drug peddlers use the shoes to zone their territories and collection points.

“We have tried to dig into the matter and some people claim the shoes are a coded message among drug peddlers to mark their territories,” said Mr Nge’tich.

“If it is true that it is related to drug peddling, then many youths who are idling in the shopping centres will be recruited. In recent months, we have witnessed a lot of cases of muggings and motorists and pedestrians being robbed at night, raising concerns that some crimes are cropping up in this town that used to be very peaceful, and the ‘zoning’ could be connected to it," said the motorcyclist.

"Police should move with speed and investigate the matter before it gets out of hand,” he added.

Religious leaders have also raised concern about the growing insecurity in the town.

Bishop Joshua Cheptarus of the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, and chairperson of the interdenominational pastors fellowship in the region, said the hanging of shoes has caused jitters among locals.

“We have not seen such a thing happen in this region before until last year when we saw a new pairs of shoes dangling on electric wires. Who is zoning this town? And if they are criminals, where are our security agencies,” asked Mr Cheptarus.

“This town that has been secure for decades and is now turning into a crime hot spot. We will not sit and watch as crimes and weird behaviours infiltrate it,” he added.

Another rider operating in Kaptimbor village who sought anonymity for fear of being targeted claimed idle youth have been spotted in areas where the shoes are hung.

“They are very suspicious and you will often smell bhang in these areas. The youth are mostly aged between 18 and 30 years and spend most of their time in the hideouts, with several motorcycles parked in the areas,” he said.

“You will not fail to spot such groups in these areas. What are they doing if not engaging in crime?” he asked.

Residents said they are afraid of reporting to the police, fearing that some officers may be involved.

“A tinted Probox with blaring music usually makes stopovers at Kaptimbor and a car wash in the area where the shoes are hung. It is suspected to be dropping consignments of bhang. You will often spot some security officers hovering around whenever it makes the stopover?” asked the boda boda rider.

Kabarnet ward MCA Ernest Kibet also raised concern.

“We have heard several stories concerning the shoes and we are very worried because it points to the presence of criminals who have invaded this town,” said the MCA.

“There is a close relationship between crimes and drug abuse. If people can openly sell illegal drugs, including bhang, then how safe are we? Security agencies owe us some answers on who is hanging shoes in this town and why,” he said.

County Police Commander Julius Kiragu told the Nation that he was not aware that shoes were connected to crime. However, he said drug peddling was becoming rampant in Kabarnet town and a crackdown was on.

“I am not aware that the shoes are marking territories for drug traffickers but I promise that we will investigate the matter. Yes, indeed, the problem of drug abuse is here with us and it is becoming a societal problem. We are doing everything we can to arrest the culprits,” said Mr Kiragu.