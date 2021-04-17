Courtesy I Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Frontline heroes: I recently operated on three Covid-19 patients

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

It is slightly over one year since the Covid-19 pandemic struck within our borders.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.