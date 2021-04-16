Kenya's Covid-19 cases exceed 150,000, positivity rate now 13.4 per cent

Nairobi crowd

Members of the public, wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, wait for passenger service vehicles along Latema Road in Nairobi on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 19 more deaths, raising the toll to 2,443, but said that only one of them occurred in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Friday stood at 13.4 per cent, the Health ministry said, announcing 1,041 new infections from a sample of 7,753 analysed in the past 24 hours.

