Embu shooting: Inside the double life of Dennis Mbae

A man who was on Wednesday June 8 night shot dead by unknown people in Embu town had for long been on the radar screen of detectives, the Nation can report.

Dennis Mbae Mutegi, alias Mbuyu, was also battling court cases for drug trafficking, robbery with violence and murder.

Mbae was on his way home in his white Toyota Noah, registration number KCX 559A, when gunmen in a car with no number plates blocked his path around 11pm at Bonanza, before pumping 20 bullets on him.

Also Read: New twist in probe into the killing of Thika tycoon

Residents said gunshots could be heard three kilometres from the scene of the crime.

“I was home when the gunshots started ringing. I ran to the scene and found him inside the vehicle. He was badly wounded,” said one of the witnesses.

The first responders said Mbae’s car had rolled into a ditch but he was still alive. He, however, died while being rushed to hospital.

The news of his death yesterday spawned conspiracy theories around Embu on who wanted him dead.

It is said the suspected leader of a criminal gang was well known within the town due to his connections especially within police circles. Others painted the image of a dreaded drug dealer.

Highly placed sources told the Nation that one of Mbae’s closest associates within the police service was a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer based in Embu who was murdered in unclear circumstances in January this year.

Constable Abdirahim Adow Abdulahi, who had been spotted a number of times hanging out with Mbae at entertainment joints within Embu town was kidnapped in Isiolo on January 20.

His body was found four days later at the Kolkol viewpoint in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

The man whose connections reportedly shielded him from the law was also a politician.

In 2017, he was keen to contest the Kirimari ward seat on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket but lost to Morris Muchiri in the party primaries.

Yesterday, residents thronged the Embu Level 4 Hospital Mortuary to confirm he was indeed dead while others discussed the murder on social media.

Police urged the public to stop speculating on Mbae’s death and instead wait for investigations to reveal the motive of the murder.

“It is true the trader was heading home when he was fatally attacked by people whose vehicle had no registration numbers. We have commenced investigations with a view to establishing the truth of the matter,” said Embu West sub-county police boss Julius Kyumbule.

Fellow traders insisted that Mbae was killed due to business rivalry.

“It is likely that our colleague was killed over business rivalry,” said Former Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Embu branch chairman Maina Kanyi.

Sources in security circles, however, told the Nation that Mbae was not only a hardcore criminal but had dozens of criminals on his call who would rob people in Embu and bring the stolen goods to him to sell.

The gang is suspected to be behind the rising number of break-ins, stealing of motor vehicles and selling of drugs within the county.

Curiously, Mbae and a number of his suspected associates, had pending criminal cases but were all out on bond.

In 2018, the businessman-cum-politician was arrested and charged in court with trafficking bhang worth Sh260,000.

Police told the court that they had trailed him for three months on suspicion that he was trafficking drugs from Ethiopia, before cornering him at his house in Dallas estate. Upon searching his Toyota Probox station wagon, the police said they found 13 kilos of the drug.

Mbae denied the charge before Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri, who released him on Sh300,000 bond. The case is yet to be concluded.

Four years before his arrest and prosecution for drug trafficking, the businessman was charged at the same court with murder.

On May 5, 2014, Patrick Ndwiga Njahi, an alcoholic drinks trader, was found murdered at his home in Shauri estate in Embu. He had multiple stab wounds. After weeks of investigation, the police arrested Lucy Wanja Kimani, Ann Wangare Muchiri, Muthini Kimani and Mbae on suspicion that they had been involved in the murder.

The four were charged before Justice Florence Muchemi with the murder.

Mbae and Wanja initially refused to plead to the charges, saying they had not been arrested for the murder but for selling alcohol without a licence and that the charges had not been properly framed.

“I agree with the prosecution that the evidence to support the charges need not be included in the particulars of the offence,” ruled justice Muchemi.

“The evidence will be adduced during hearing in support of the charges. It is from that evidence that the unlawful act caused by the accused persons and which resulted in the death of the deceased persons will be disclosed,” ruled the judge before ordering the two to take plea.