New twist in probe into the killing of Thika tycoon

Sudhir Shah

Sudhir Shah, 68, who was shot by a gunman riding a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon near a vast coffee plantation as he and his associates chatted.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A post-mortem examination on the body of a Thika-based businessman shot dead on Saturday afternoon in Juja, Kiambu County, has contradicted a police report that claimed he was shot numerous times.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.