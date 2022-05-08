Police launch investigations into UDA MCA nominee's sudden death

Police are investigating the death of an MCA aspirant in Elgeyo Marakwet county who was found lying unconscious along the Eldoret-Malaba road in the wee hours of Saturday May 7.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominee for Sambirir ward, Mark Bowen, was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Eldoret where he passed on. He had injuries on his head and a broken leg.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Ayub Gitonga said they are piecing up information in a bid to establish how the politician died.

“Investigations have already commenced and in the fullness of time we shall be able to ascertain the circumstances under which he died,” the police commander told Nation.

Mr Bowen, commonly referred to as Sawachan, won the UDA party ticket last month and was preparing to face other candidates in the August General Election.

Also Read: Protesters demand justice for slain Kisii politician

His family and local leaders asked the police to expeditiously conduct thorough investigations to establish what killed the youthful leader.

His cousin, Marakwet West MP William Kisang, said the family are devastated by the sudden demise of their kin.

“We are yet to exactly know what happened because he was in good health and was in Eldoret town on Friday, only for us to be informed that he had admitted to MTRH. He had visible injuries on his head and one his legs had several fractures,” he said.

“We have reported to the police and we are asking them to speed up investigations. As a family, we are ready to cooperate with them. We shall be relieved when we are told what killed him,” said the MP.

Also Read: Nandi Hills UDA MP aspirant dies in road accident

Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said he was profoundly shocked by the news of Mr Bowen’s death and joined the family in calling for speedy investigations.

“He had won the nomination and had a promising future in politics. This is a sensitive issue and we are calling the police to unearth the cause of his death. At the same time, we should not speculate because it is in the best interests of the family, supporters and friends to be told the truth,” said Mr Murkomen.