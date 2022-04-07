Shootings of aspirants reignite debate on political killings

Have the shootings of two aspirants within two days in Kisii and Mombasa counties awakened the season of deadly elections in Kenya?

The incidents happened barely two days apart, reigniting the debate on political assassinations after allies of both aspirants linked the incidents to politics.

Thomas Ontweka, an aspirant for the Bombaba Borabu ward seat in Kisii County, was attacked on Sunday night by unknown armed assailants at his home. They struck his head with a panga and exited through the back door.

Mr Ontweka succumbed to his injuries while being treated at a Kisii hospital.

Area Chief Henry Mageto was quoted saying that the attack was suspected to have been politically instigated.

Two days later, a car belonging to Ali Mwatsahu, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant for the Mvita parliamentary seat, was sprayed with bullets at the JCC roundabout between Buxton and Tudor in Mombasa on Tuesday night.

Assassination attempt

Unidentified gunmen who were trailing him in two vehicles opened fire at Mr Mwatsahu, 60, in what appears to have been an assassination attempt.

He survived the attack and was rushed to Agha Khan Hospital, where the assailants reportedly followed him in a further attempt to end his life.

Crime scene police officers inspect Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsahu's car which he was driving before it was sprayed with bullets by unknown attackers on April 6, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Political assassinations are not new in Kenya, especially in the months leading up to a General Election.

In 2018, an Ukunda ward aspirant in the 2017 elections was shot dead alongside his friend in Ukunda.

In February 2017, Loyamorok ward MCA Fredrick Kibet and Tiaty parliamentary seat aspirant Simon Kitamba, alias Pepe, were shot dead by masked men while having drinks at a popular joint in Marigat, Baringo County.

On March 21 the same year, Komarock MCA aspirant Edison Natembeya was shot dead by armed gunmen, who had attempted to carjack him. He succumbed to gunshot wounds in his chest and stomach.

Missing children dead

On May 19 the same year, three of Kapsoya ward aspirant James Ratemo’s missing children, aged between three and six, were found dead and dumped in the River Nzoia in Eldoret.

The bodies were found the same day as that of then missing Churi Amaya ward MCA Thomas Minito, from Baringo County, which was discovered at Ol Donyo Sabuk bridge by a boda boda operator.

Police said both incidents were politically motivated.

The three children had gone to Eldovil SDA Church with their cousin before they went missing

Barely a month before the 2017 elections, Kenya was hit by the shocking news that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando had been tortured and strangled and his body left in the Maguga forest in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, alongside that of his friend, 21-year-old medical student Carol Ngumbu.

But the findings of police investigations were not undisclosed. The authorities have been mum on the case.

Muchai assassinated

In 2015, Kabete MP George Muchai was assassinated on a Nairobi street one early morning in what police described as a well-coordinated attack, whose motive remains undisclosed.

Muchai was shot at close range by assailants at the Kenyatta Avenue-Uhuru Highway roundabout on his way home from a family meeting.

Former Kabete MP George Muchai who was assassinated on a Nairobi street in 2015. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The murder was condemned by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

General elections in Kenya are high-stakes events that are often marred by violence. The worst of it happened in 2007, following disputed presidential election results. More than 1,200 civilians were killed, Human Rights Watch data.

The group documented 12 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries in the 2017 elections.