Fleeing bandits hiding in Kamologon forest and Kerio Valley highlands

Bandits fleeing the multi-agency security operation in parts of North Rift counties are feared to have moved to the highlands and found refuge in nearby forests from where they continue to launch attacks.

Bandits operating between Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties are said to have retreated to the Kamologon forest area on the border of the two counties, from where they emerge to attack before retreating to hide and graze the stolen animals.

Nation.Africa has established that the bandits take advantage of the poor road network in the region, which hampers emergency response to attacks. Security officials are unable to effectively pursue the criminals to their forest hideouts.

In February, the government deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to support a multi-agency security operation to flush out the criminals from six bandit-prone counties — Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot and Laikipia.

The National Police Service, National Police Reservists (NPR), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and General Service Unit (GSU) are also on the ground.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary for Internal Affairs Kithure Kindiki has set up camp in the region and has been making frequent visits to the affected counties to assess the progress of the operation.

The CS arrived in Baringo South on Monday morning for a tour to review the progress of Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift, which is targeting bandits and armed criminals, and to assess the resumption of education and the reconstruction of schools destroyed by bandits during the attacks.

Rugged terrain

Against the backdrop of the CS's visit, Nation.Africa has established that security personnel do not dare to pursue bandits deep into Kamologon because of the area's vast, rugged rocky terrain and lack of telephone network.

Once the bandits have disappeared into the remote area, police officers have little to do but retreat.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, attacks in June and July have been attributed to bandits hiding in Kamologon Forest, the remotest part of the two counties.

"We are grateful for the relative calm that has now returned to the Kerio Valley region, and we commend the government for its efforts so far to restore order," the governor said.

"But another scenario is unfolding in the highlands that requires urgent attention. Bandits have retreated to the Kamologon forest and the government should move quickly to flush them out," the governor told Nation.Africa.

The Elgeyo Marakwet County boss said the few criminal elements still destabilising the region should be dealt with urgently so that the region can enjoy sustainable peace.

"To the few thugs in Kamologon Forest, your turn to cry will come very soon. I urge the community to start flushing out these criminals. We cannot turn back now. We must succeed in this journey towards sustainable peace," he said.

Mr Rotich said he had briefed Prof Kindiki on the latest developments and urged him to focus on the few criminals who want to roll back the peace gains made so far.

KDF camp

One of the requests I have made to the affected locals and their leaders is to establish a KDF camp in Kamologon area to ensure that the criminals are dealt with the force they deserve.

"The KDF and the multi-agency team in Kerio Valley are doing a commendable job and we are confident that if the same is replicated in Kamologon, the menace will be wiped out," he said.

The governor said he has since commissioned the construction of the Tangul-Kamologon security road in Kapyego as part of efforts to open up the region.

"The road was first constructed by the whites in 1969, with minimal repairs in 1995. Since then, it has been impassable," he said, noting that the road’s deplorable condition has allowed bandits to hide in the Kamologon forest.

Mr Rotich said bandits often fled into the forest after killing people and stealing cattle in the surrounding communities, with no recovery or arrests made because of the poor road network.