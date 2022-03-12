Elgeyo arson

Children keep warm around a fire inside a burnt down hut at Kaptoyoi village in Maron, Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 5, 2021. Several houses were torched by unknown attackers.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Elgeyo-Marakwet

Prime

Deadly revenge arson trend threatens peace in Elgeyo Marakwet

By  Fred Kibor

On Tuesday evening, a Grade Three pupil was hit by a vehicle in the Marichor area on the Chesoi-Sambalat road in Marakwet East sub-county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.