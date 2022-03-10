Cost of Kerio banditry: Multimillion-shilling projects abandoned

Locals fleeing Sinoni Village in Baringo South

Locals fleeing from the troubled Sinoni Village in Baringo South to other safer villages due to flare-ups that led to the killing of more than four people in the area on March 4 and 5, 2022.


Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

Deteriorating insecurity has prompted the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) to close down multimillion-shilling projects estimated at Sh1 billion, including a food security programme after bandits vandalised equipment.

