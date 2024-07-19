Coast governors: The goodies we brought back from Italy

Six governors from the coastal region have announced that they are prioritising the fishing sector to boost the region's economy and create jobs for thousands of unemployed youths.

This, they said, follows commitment by Italian investors they met with during a recent trip to Italy.

The governors want the investors to buy bigger boats to enable hundreds of coastal fishermen to venture into the deep sea, which is dominated by foreign vessels.

The lack of bigger boats to venture into the high seas has been a major obstacle to boosting fishing.

Last week, the county bosses, who travelled to Italy to seek funds and investors, harvested goodies that will tap into the Blue Economy and tourism sectors to boost the region's economy and create jobs for hundreds of unemployed youths.

Governors Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta), pledged to work together to boost the region's economy and create jobs.

“Fishing has long been a profitable economic activity for the people of this region, and we are confident in our ability to meet the demands of the fish market by processing and exporting fish,” said Mung’aro.

He said the governors had held talks with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the certification processes required for the coastal bloc to meet European Union standards.

“We are hopeful of a successful outcome, which would allow us to access the vast potential of the European Union market. This initiative is aimed at boosting fish production, creating jobs, and empowering communities,” said the Kilifi county boss, who was accompanied by six county executives in charge of the blue economy from each coastal county.

Mr Mung'aro revealed plans to procure bigger boats to boast fishing activities.

He said the governors will focus on partnership and funding in the agricultural sector to improve food production and value addition for food security in the coastal counties.

“We are collaborating with the Italian government to bring improved infrastructure to support economic development, enhance productivity, attract investments, and improve the well-being of coastal region residents,” he said during a meeting with Italian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo.

The Italian delegation will camp in Kilifi County next month for further discussions.

The governors also met with the Kenyan Ambassador to Italy, Fredrick Matwang'a.

During the meeting, they discussed the Go Blue projects funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in our region.

Mung’aro urged women to venture into blue economy.

“We are working on a plan as Coast Economic Forum to benefit from Blue Economy funds. The projects in Kilifi have shown positive results in fishing and agriculture. We also discussed the expansion of Malindi International Airport, a key issue for investors and the business community,” he added.

Mr Mung'aro said the Italian government had pledged to work with Kenya to expand the airport to benefit the tourism sector.

He called for unity and political goodwill to boost the Coast's economy.

Mr Mung'aro said unity was important for the Coast Governors to focus on economic growth, investment opportunities and tourism.

Mwadime said the trip was crucial in attracting investors to the Coast.

"When I was elected, I realised that counties like Mombasa, Tana River, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale have benefited immensely from the blue economy, with almost Sh1 billion in funding. So I decided to rally for the same. That is why I joined coast governors on the trip to Italy," he said.