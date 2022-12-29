Senior officer shoots in the air after 'lover', manager demand bar bill

Police in Busia County are investigating a shooting incident involving a senior officer, following an altercation over a bar bill.

The unnamed senior police officer is said to have gone to a popular entertainment joint, Didis Pub, in the company of the woman on Wednesday evening.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the senior police officer got angry after the woman began talking to another man in the same pub.

“The cop had walked into Didis pub in the company of a beautiful lady to unwind after a long day’s work," the DCI report says.

"The cop ordered for drinks and the two imbibed the frothy waters while conversing in low tones as the lady giggled occasionally to their private chats while leaning on the cop’s shoulder leaving him beaming with excitement.”

DCI said all went well in the pub as other revellers danced with their partners to slow rhumba tunes that set the mood to crown the Christmas festivities.

However, at around 2.30am, the woman spotted a man that she knew sitting at an adjacent table, and joined him for a brief chat.

This irked the senior police officer who thought he had ‘lost the woman’ to the man. The officer then paid only for his drinks and left, leaving the woman to pay for her own drinks.

"Efforts by the woman to go after the top commander and explain that things were not as he thought fell on deaf ears. The officer entered his car and took off towards Amerkwai," said the DCI.

The club's manager and the woman then pursued the officer, in the hope that he would pay the remaining half of the bill.

The two used a motorcycle to chase down the officer's car and blocked him at Amerkwai, near Adungosi police station, along the Busia-Malaba road.

It is at this point that the officer drew his pistol and fired twice in the air to scare them away, and the bar manager and the woman ran away for their safety.

Officers from Adungosi police station, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene and disarmed him.