MP Majimbo Kalasinga declares war on Governor Wangamati

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga addresses residents at a funeral in the constituency in Bungoma County on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

  • Speaking at Chwele market on Saturday, Mr Kalasinga claimed hired goons were being used to intimidate critics of the Bungoma County government.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga on Saturday declared war on Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati after his bodyguard was roughed up at a funeral in Kimalewa village.

