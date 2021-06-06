MP Majimbo Kalasinga declares war on Governor Wangamati

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga on Saturday declared war on Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati after his bodyguard was roughed up at a funeral in Kimalewa village.

Mr Kalasigna said that were it not for his intervention, the incident would have escalated and resulted in many casualties.

He linked Governor Wangamati to the incident but the county boss denied the allegations through Bungoma County Director of Communication Tim Machi.

Speaking at Chwele market on Saturday, Mr Kalasinga claimed hired goons were being used to intimidate critics of the Bungoma County government.

“I am shocked by the hooliganism. I assure him (Governor Wangamati) that we are going to face each other,” said the Ford Kenya MP.

Mr Kalasinga recounted an incident in Kimilili, where a supporter of the governor confronted MP Didmus Barasa.

He said he cannot let this happen to him and claimed he reported this incident to the governor but that no action was taken.

“The war between Wangamati and I has officially started,” he said. “The governor has failed to deliver.”

Mr Wangamati has been facing strong opposition from the eight Bungoma lawmakers and a section of MCAs, with less than 13 months until the 2022 General Election.

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and Kanduyi MP Wamunyinyi Wafula are the only MPs supporting the first term governor, who fell out with Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula after a failed Ford Kenya party coup that he had sensationally claimed he was part of.

Commotion as Didmus Barasa criticises Wangamati's administration

MP criticised

Mr Wangamati was not immediately available to comment on the allegations.

However, the county communications boss said Mr Kalasinga should overcome the “excitement” of being an MP and focus on serving the people who elected him.

“He should be reminded that after the election victory comes hard work and the realisation that it's not possible to satisfy the expectations of all those who supported him. When that happens and he loses some of his previous supporters, he should not blame others. To do so is an extreme act of cowardice.”

Mr Machi also noted that the governor and the MP were both elected by the people.

“He should stop the threats because he has no more right to Kabuchai than the governor. He needs to step up as a leader,” he said, noting that “the governor does not have any goons and has never thought of having any”.

He also advised Mr Kalasinga to file a complaint with the police for proper action to be taken.