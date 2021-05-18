Jubilee saves Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati from impeachment

A late yet timely intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has saved Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati from a looming impeachment motion, forcing party MCAs to withdraw their support for the bid at the last minute.

The MCAs had collected 45 signatures to table a motion to oust the county boss whom they accused of abuse of office, gross misconduct and misuse of Covid-19 funds.

However, a phone call from the ruling party, including from those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, thwarted this plan with minority leader Francis Chemion convening a meeting for party Ward representatives who then withdrew their support.

Kabula Ward MCA Vitalis Wangila also admitted that there was intervention from Jubilee's top party leadership.

“You see we don’t make our individual decisions, but the party leadership guides us. It is true that we withdrew after consultations with the party,” said Mr Wangila.

The MCA, however, refuted claims that they had received bribes to withdraw the impeachment bid.

Mbakalu Ward MCA Bethwel Mwambu, on his part, said: “We were called by the party bosses and told to withdraw but I can't tell you who. Just know it was the party bosses.”

Minority Leader Chemion, who convened the meeting, denied being coerced by DP Ruto.

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, the only legislator allied to Mr Wangamati, and a key ally of the DP, is also said to have contributed to the impeachment bid flop.

The Bungoma County Assembly has 11 Jubilee MCAs. They include Mr Chemion, Mr Mwambu, Mr Wangila, Sudi Busolo of South Bukusu, Jane Chebet-Cheptais and Ben Kipkut-Chesikaki. Hillary Talam, Paul Wamalwa Matulo and Jane Ingo.