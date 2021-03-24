We’re on the lookout for impersonators of KCSE candidates, says Magoha

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who has cautioned university students against colluding with unscrupulous secondary school teachers to impersonate KCSE candidates.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has cautioned university students against colluding with unscrupulous secondary school teachers to impersonate candidates in the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.