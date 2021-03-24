We’re on the lookout for impersonators of KCSE candidates, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has cautioned university students against colluding with unscrupulous secondary school teachers to impersonate candidates in the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

The CS, who supervised the distribution of KCPE exam papers in Busia County on the last day of the exam on Wednesday, said his ministry is monitoring schools in Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Isebania over impersonation schemes.

He said the government will not lower its guard in ensuring the integrity of the national examinations is not compromised.

Tampered with photos

According to the CS, schools intending to use university students have tampered with photographs of the genuine candidates to distort their appearance.

Prof Magoha said the government is alert and I working with multiagency systems to contain the vice and will tighten its surveillance from Friday when KCSE exams start.

"We are following up with the cheeky centre managers plus their collaborators who intend to steal the exams," he stated, cautioning teachers in Homa Bay, Migori, Isebania and Kisii to stop confusing children.

He was accompanied by Busia County Director of Education in Thaddeus Owuor and County Commissioner John Korir.

KCPE marking

The CS said marking of the ongoing KCPE papers has already started in Nairobi.

“By yesterday, papers delivered on day one in Nairobi had been marked. We expect to complete the marking in the next one or two weeks," he stated.

He praised the smooth running of the KCPE exams over the three days.

The CS further praised centre managers in Kisumu County who allowed candidates who were not registered by private schools to sit their exams.

"Those children have taken their exams and their rights shall be observed as exams are marked while the multiagency team follows up with the crooked teachers,” he stated.



