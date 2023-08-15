Former Bunyala independence MP and Jomo era minister James Osogo dies aged 90

Curtains have fallen on Bunyala's independence MP and Jomo Kenyatta government Cabinet minister James Osogo.

His son Omar Osogo confirmed the passing on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu aged 90, after a series of illness.

Born in the little village of Bukani in Bunyala district in 1932, the second born in a family of 10, Mr Osogo celebrated his 90th birthday last October.

He served under founding President Kenyatta and President Daniel Arap Moi.

According to family members, the politician died Tuesday at 3:30pm.

Mr Omar told Nation.Africa that his father had been ailing for a long period of time before breathing his last.

"I can only remember good things about my father on his ethical behaviours as a minister and his leadership stands," said Mr Omar.

Sources within the hospital said that the late Osogo had been in and out of hospital.

He was last admitted at the facility on August 5,v2023 at the ICU. He had hypertension and diabetes which led to multiple organ failures.

“He was hospitalised in the ICU for a week. We were with him till his final moments. Mzee has been sick, we appreciate the Aga Khan Hospital for what they have done for him for several years,” he said.

After the recent deaths of Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi and former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo, the late Osogo was among the surviving leaders who served in the inaugural government that replaced that of British colonial power.

His political career started in 1963 when he was elected Member of the House of Representatives for Ruambwa (current Budalang'i constituency).

From 1964-1966 he was an assistant minister for Agriculture before becoming minister for Information and Broadcasting between 1966 and 1969.