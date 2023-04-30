MP who publicly expressed his hatred for Jomo Kenyatta dies

Mr George Munyao Mutiso, the first MP for Yatta Constituency who died earlier this week aged 91, shocked the country when he confessed to participating in the 1971 coup attempt.

The MP (no relation to Yatta legislator James Philip Mutiso who died in 2003), who was a firebrand government critic and revolutionary in his heyday, gave a voluntary confession in an open court while facing treason charges.

In his characteristic unrepentant style, Mr Mutiso was perhaps the only leader who publicly confessed to plotting to overthrow the government of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, without caring about the consequences of such admission.

He had been arrested in 1971 alongside 13 other coup plotters who were tried and convicted on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government of Kenya by unlawful means.

His confession in court shocked the country, as he explained that his distaste for Jomo Kenyatta’s style of leadership pushed him to participate in coup plans.

The former MP told the trial magistrate S. K. Sachdeva that on many occasions, he had been meeting with General Joseph Ndolo, the then Chief of General Staff, to discuss the coup plans, prompting the military chief to lose his job.

According to various legal journals which documented the treason case, his trial took only a day after he pleaded guilty to the coup plotting charges and was jailed for nine and half years.

The then deputy public prosecutor, James Karugu, described Mr Mutiso as “the pivot around which the whole conspiracy to overthrow Kenyatta government revolved”.

His confession, which exposed several top officials within government, also led to the resignation of the then Chief Justice Kitili Mwendwa.

After his conviction, he subsequently lost his Yatta parliamentary seat, which was taken over by Simon Kitheka Kiilu.

After serving his prison term, the late Mutiso contested and recaptured his Yatta seat in the 1983 general elections, but lost it in the subsequent 1988 elections.

Mr Mutiso served a record four terms in parliament, the final one between 1992 and 1997 before quitting elective politics to venture into farming and private business.

The late MP who passed on while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital was a pioneer trade unionist, politician and a revolutionary. He was thrust to the helm of the pre-independence labour movement as a result of the infighting among the trade unionists.

Both in politics and in the labour movement, he was a close ally of former minister Tom Mboya who led the Kenya Federation of Labour (KFL). In 1959, he was elected Mboya’s deputy and went on to become one of his most reliable political allies.