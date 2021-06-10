Wycliffe Wangamati's tussle with MCAs escalates

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • County Assembly Speaker dismisses letters from ODM headquarters directing him to dewhip Khalaba MCA Majimbo Okumu from all committees.
  • The MCAs have remained defiant even after party leader Raila Odinga threatened to take disciplinary action on them.

The wrangles between Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Members of the County Assembly have taken a new twist after attempts by the county boss to use ODM headquarters to clip the wings of ward representatives opposed to him hit a brick wall.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.