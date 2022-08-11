Speaker Lusaka sends Wangamati packing in Bungoma governor race

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka has recaptured the seat he lost to Mr Wycliffe Wangamati in the 2017 General Elections. According to provisional results from the county's tallying center in Mabanga FTC in Kabuchai Constituency, Mr Lusaka is ahead by about 100,000 votes.

Mr Lusaka has since thanked the electorates saying he is grateful to them for believing in him and turning out in large numbers to vote.

However, his rival and incumbent governor Mr Wangamati has conceded defeat.

In a statement send to newsrooms, the governor conceded defeat and wished Mr Lusaka all the best as the incoming governor.

“The people of Bungoma have spoken and we respect that decision. This is, therefore, to congratulate Hon Kenneth Lusaka on his election as the Governor of Bungoma,” the statement reads in part.

"To the great people of Bungoma, thank you for your trust and confidence on the basis of which I have served as your second Governor for the last 5 years.

"It has been a worthwhile, fruitful experience. I have enjoyed engaging with you and bringing to reality the many things that were but dreams for our County," he said.

Mr Wangamati’s concession comes even as Ford-Kenya has taken the lead in most seats in the county.

Bungoma County is now a Ford Kenya stronghold with the party headed for wins in the governor, Woman MP and Senate races.

Four Ford-Kenya MP’s in the county have also been declared winners by the electoral commission.

In the Kanduyi constituency, John Makali of Ford-kenya garnered 32,099 against his close rival Wafula Wamunyinyi of DAP-K who got 20,240 followed by former MP Alfred Khang’ati (ODM) who garnered 12,970.

In Webuye East, Martin Wanyonyi of Ford-Kenya led others with 12,864 votes, Wanjala Iyaya (DAP-K) 5,383, Caro Buyela (Jubilee) got 4,680, Aggrey Namisi (ODM) garnered 4,548 and John Chelongo of UDP got 1,801.

Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford-Kenya emerged the winner in Kabuchai constituency with 37,627, followed by his close rival Evans Kakai of Jubilee party and Erick Wanyonyi of DAP-K got 2,014 votes.

It was the same in Tongaren Constituency where Murumba Chikati of Ford-Kenya won against former Ford-Kenya secretary general Eseli Simiyu.

Speaking to the press at Kanduyi constituency tallying center on Thursday, Senator Moses Wetang’ula expressed his satisfaction towards the results adding that the Kenya Kwanza conducted enough campaigns to ensure they deliver as per the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement.

“I think what we agreed with our deputy president William Ruto is that we deliver 70 percent to the coalition and indeed we have managed to do so,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula lauded Bungoma residents for believing in him and honouring his call to vote for the Kenya Kwanza aspirants in Tuesday's election.

“I want to say a big thank you to you as my soul supporters for ensuring that you vote for our Kenya Kwanza candidates,” he said.

He alleged that the outgoing county administration led by Governor Wycliffe Wangamati failed residents affirming with governor Lusaka, the Ford Kenya leadership and the national government will be able to revamp the economy of Bungoma by injecting cash to Nzoia sugar to ensure that the factory is up and running.