Senior county staff rally behind Governor Wangamati

Senior officials from Kimilili constituency in Bungoma County have embarked on a door-to-door campaign for Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

The officials, Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries CEC Mr Mathews Makanda, Education CEC Dr Betty Mayeku, Health Chief Officer Patrick Wandili, Trade and Industries Chief Officer Denson Barasa have been traversing the four wards of Kimilili, Maeni, Kamukuywa and Kibingei seeking to woo the voters to reelect Mr Wangamati.

Speaking to the Daily Nation on Monday, the officials, led by Mr Wandili, hailed Mr Wangamati for his development track record in the county's nine constituencies, saying he deserves a second term.

"We have met and spoken to clan elders, women, the youths, minority groups, people living with disabilities, religious leaders, professionals, mama mbogas and boda boda riders among others and they have assured us that they will reelect Mr Wangamati," said Mr Wandili.

It is worth noting that Wangamati’s main challenger, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, hails from Kimilili Constituency, which has 52,268 registered voters.

Mr Lusaka, who is seeking to reclaim the seat he lost to Mr Wangamati in 2017, has maintained that the constituency is one of his strongholds, with area MP Didmus Barasa as his point man.

Bungoma County Health and Sanitation Chief Officer Patrick Wandili during a past public function in Kimilili constituency. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Mr Wandili, who had hinted at running for the Kimilili parliamentary seat before shelving the bid, said they will ensure Mr Wangamati gets more than 99 per cent of votes from the area.

"We have decided to come back to the ground to ask our people to reelect Mr Wangamati on the account of what he has accomplished during his first term of office," he said.

Mr Wandili is a former Principal of St Luke's Kimilili Boys High School where he was stationed for more than 10 years before being transferred to Mukumu Boys in Kakamega County. He was later employed as a health and sanitation chief officer in Mr Wangamati's administration.

He was instrumental in Wangamati’s election victory in 2017. Perceived by many as Mr Wangamati's “Mr Fix It”, Wandili has been at the forefront of Governor Wangamati's campaigns.

Mr Wandili cited the construction of a modern market in Kimilili, road construction projects and improved healthcare services in the county as some of Governor Wangamati’s achievement.

"Mr Wangamati's development projects speak volumes. They are clear for all to see," he said.