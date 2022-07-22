Governor Wangamati's wife joins his campaign team 

Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati has formally introduced his wife to active politics in a bid to garner support from women across the county's nine constituencies.

Governor Wangamati, who is defending his seat on a DAP-K ticket, has announced that his wife, Caroline Wangamati, will join him in separate campaigns with just about two weeks to the polls.

Mr Wangamati is facing a stiff competition from Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka who is running on a Ford Kenya ticket.

While addressing mourners at Khachonge village in Kabuchai constituency during the burial of his brother Mr Nickson Wangamati, the governor hailed his wife of 25 years as a brilliant mobilizer who greatly contributed to his victory in 2017.

Mrs Wangamati, who hails from Balonja clan in Bumula constituency, has lately been meeting women, religious leaders, clan elders, professionals and the youth in the county to drum up support for her husband.

On Thursday she pitched tent at Siritanyi area in Kanduyi Constituency accompanied by the area MP Wafula Wamunyinyi. She extolled the governor’s track record in his term of office, citing a scholarship programme that has benefited more than 7000 bright and needy students.

"When you educate one child you educate an entire village and it's the only way to kick out poverty from our community,” she said.

She also cited other development projects in the area which she attributed to Governor Wangamati, including infrastructure development and improved healthcare in the county.

"The dual carriage that is 99 per cent complete, the Masinde Muliro Stadium, the 300-bed maternity hospital and the roads that have been built have really changed the face of Kanduyi. There is no way Kanduyi will not vote for Wangamati," she said.

Mrs Wangamati also pledged to initiate more development projects to empower women, the youth and persons living with disabilities through her office if the governor gets reelected.

“I will ensure prioritise programmes that will enable women to access funds to start businesses and other income generating activities," she said.

She also said that the many cases that have put the county on spot over social vices like, hindering women’s development in the county will be addressed amicably.