Speaker Kenneth Lusaka seeks to reclaim Bungoma governor's seat

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka. 

Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After months of speculation, it is now official that Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is seeking to reclaim the Bungoma governor’s seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket.

