Mt Elgon Ford-Kenya officials back Ken Lusaka for Bungoma governor's seat

Ford Kenya

Mt Elgon Sub County Ford-Kenya party chairman Peter Mudogo (left) welcomes Domic Ngeiywo in Black suit after he defected from Labour Party to Ford-Kenya on October 22, 2021 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ford-Kenya party leaders in Mt Elgon sub-county have endorsed Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka for Bungoma governor’s seat in 2022 polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.