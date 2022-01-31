Relief for MP Didmus Barasa in Kabuchai electoral violence case

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was on Monday acquitted in a case where he was charged with planning to cause chaos during the Kabuchai by-election last year.

