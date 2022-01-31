Relief for MP Didmus Barasa in Kabuchai electoral violence case

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was on Monday acquitted in a case where he was charged with planning to cause chaos during the Kabuchai by-election last year.

Bungoma resident magistrate John Mugute cited lack of sufficient evidence while acquitting the MP.

He said there was no clear enough evidence to show that the legislator was planning to cause chaos on election day.

"The prosecution has failed to show that a felony was about to be committed. Assuming that the accused person in this matter was found in possession of hoe sticks, which is not the case herein, that itself does not constitute a case," ruled Mr Mugute.

Following chaos that marred the March poll, Mr Barasa was arrested along with three other legislators: Mr Nelson Koech (Belgut), Mr Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, all allied to UDA party. The three were also acquitted for lack of evidence.

Mr Barasa, Mr Cherarkey, Mr Kogo, and Mr Koech, all allies of Deputy President William Ruto, were arrested on March 4 and accused of preparing to commit a felony as well as stopping officers from taking their fingerprints.

The legislators had said the arrests were politically instigated to stop them from overseeing elections for DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Speaking to reporters after being acquitted, Mr Barasa said that justice had finally prevailed.

As a free man, he said, he will hit the ground campaigning for DP Ruto’s presidential bid.