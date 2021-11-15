I’ll be in the race to oust Wycliffe Wangamati, says Ken Lusaka

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka. 

Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has said he will not offer himself as a running mate to any of the presidential candidates in 2022. Instead, he will focus on the Bungoma gubernatorial seat, where he will be seeking to unseat the incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.