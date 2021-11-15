I’ll be in the race to oust Wycliffe Wangamati, says Ken Lusaka

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has said he will not offer himself as a running mate to any of the presidential candidates in 2022. Instead, he will focus on the Bungoma gubernatorial seat, where he will be seeking to unseat the incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati.

Mr Lusaka, who lost the seat in the 2017 polls, said the electorate have been compelling him to challenge Mr Wangamati for the seat. “I had wished to go for the running mate position with one of the leading presidential candidates in the country, but when I consulted my people, all of them said I should return and complete what I started in Bungoma, because the county is heading in the wrong direction due to poor leadership,” he said.

Mr Lusaka won the Bungoma governor seat in 2013, but lost it to Ford Kenya’s Mr Wangamati in 2017.

He was then named Senate Speaker following his defection to Jubilee after his New Ford Kenya merged with 12 other parties to form Jubilee Party in 2016.

Speaking over the weekend when he joined residents of Kibisi village at the burial of veteran journalist John Muganda in Mbakalo, Tongaren, Mr Lusaka said Mr Wangamati has little development to show for the last four years across the county’s nine constituencies.

Bigger seat

Mr Lusaka was responding to Bungoma County deputy governor Charles Ngome, who had asked him to dump his new-found relationship with Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula and go for a bigger seat.

“You’re now a national leader. Don’t be hoodwinked by the senator for you to come back for a small seat; just agree with a presidential aspirant and make your name at the national platform,” Prof Ngome said.

The deputy governor last week joined UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto. He said he won’t be Mr Wangamati’s running mate but will instead vie for the county Senate seat.

Mr Lusaka exudes confidence in sending home Mr Wangamati, disparaging his performance.

‘It’s regrettable that Governor Wangamati is unable to ride on the governance structures we set. He has nothing to show. No wonder everywhere [I] go, people are complaining,” he said.

The Senate Speaker said he will soon make it public which party he will use in the forthcoming General Election.

Peaceful coexistence

“Give me time. I’ll announce which vehicle I’ll use at an opportune time. At the moment let’s [put] structures in place.

“Let my supporters be patient, I’ll make a public announcement about the party so that we move together but at the moment let’s be issue-based and pray about peaceful coexistence.”

Mr Wetang’ula has hinted in various forums that Mr Lusaka will vie for governorship via his party.

He said recently in an interview at a local radio station: “My candidate for governorship in Bungoma is none other than Lusaka. He’ll vie for the seat on Ford Kenya party ticket.” However, Mr Lusaka has been silent on Mr Wetang’ula’s overtures.